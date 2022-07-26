The Last of Us has no collaboration with Fortnite, clarifies Neil Druckmann

Rumors out.









For a few days it has been rumored that characters from The Last of Us they would arrive at Fortnite in one of the many collaborations that the battle royale of Epic Games.

And it is that The Last of Us What IP will have quite an active next few months with the release of its remake The Last of Us Part I and then in 2023 with the series premiereso his arrival at Fornite did not seem unreasonable to give him promotion.

However, the director of the franchise, Neil Druckmanhas been in charge of denying any type of collaboration of this license of naughty dog with the most successful shooter of the last times. Here the tweet:

“I love Fortnite so much, but we have no plans for this. It’s a false rumor“, Druckmann responded on his Twitter to another tweet now deleted from a user who dropped the collaboration between both games.

So that, the issue is settled and very clear that we will have to keep waiting longer if we want to see Ellie or Joel through the fields of this BR.

Fortnite Is available in PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, switch Y pc.