the interview with Ten Hag is imminent “

The time for face-to-face has arrived and with it one of the hottest and most anticipated moments of the entire international transfer market session: Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester after the long leave he enjoyed due to family problems and is ready for the expected confrontation with Erik Ten Hag .

Manchester United want to keep Ronaldo

The content of the interview and above all its final outcome, which could have important repercussions on the balance of the international transfer market, are anything but easy to predict. According to what was already anticipated by the English press on Monday, in fact, Ten Hag, who returned to England on Sunday evening with the team after the end of the tour in Thailand and Australia, is ready to reiterate in concert with the company the will that Ronaldo remain at United, for make it the guide of new course who seems to have started on the right foot, at least according to the outcome of the first friendlies.

Cristiano and the Champions League “obsession”

On the other hand, Ronaldo could raise his doubts and the will to change the air 12 months after his return to Manchester from Juventus, also to be able to play the game. Champions League. In recent weeks, the CR7 name has been associated with several European greats, from Bayern Munich to Chelsea up to Psg and toAtletico Madrid. The latter seems to be the hottest option also due to the willingness of Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez to return to Spain, but to complicate it is the high salary of the player.