The iconic Volkswagen ‘combi’ returns… now electric and designed by a Mexican!

the emblematic volkswagen combi was revived and modernized by a Mexican who turned it into a electric car.

Einar Castillo, graduated of the Industrial Design Research Center (CIDI) of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), reinterpreted the iconic vehicle, adapting it to new technologies.

“We had to look forward. The Combi is very much in force to this day, it became a iconic Car, thanks to its construction with its configuration of elements so charismatic and so flexible when using it, its proportion and silhouette made it unique, a car with which you could do whatever you came up with, turn it into any number of different vehicles, configure it the space as you wanted”, he described.

The Combi or Type 2 (T2), he continued, is a relevant car in automotive history due to its architecture, proportion and face. This monolithic shape, without hard corners, round, is a friendly and digestible shape.

Through a web meeting with CIDI students and academics, Castillo Aranda presented the fully electric vehicle that will be produced globally.

With this proposal, the then CIDI student won a design competition in 2002. Thanks to this, he obtained a contract with the German automobile company. He is currently a permanent member of the Design Team, at the parent plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, where he was chosen as lead designer for the recently unveiled vehicle.

The engineer first showed the concept as a prototype at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, USA.

Our goal, Einar clarified, was never to make a “copy paste” of the Combi, we wanted to project it into the future, bring it back in a new and modern interpretation. Thus, I design a truck also type Van, whose seats can be rotated to create “a lounge type”.

“The automotive industry is in a process of transformation, in which ordinary engines will be put aside, we will move to electrification and the autonomy of vehicles, which will be able to drive themselves through a voice command,” Castillo Aranda highlighted.