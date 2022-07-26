The Gray Man 2: what is known about the sequel with Ryan Gosling | The gray man | Netflix movie | Videos | nnda nnlt | FAME

The end of “The Gray Man” (“The gray man” in Spanish), netflix action movie starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evanspaved the way for a sequel to the film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, and after the success of the expensive production, the streaming service confirmed its second installment.

“Audience reaction to The Gray Man has been phenomenal. We very much appreciate the enthusiasm that fans around the world have had for this film. With so many amazing characters in the film, we had always intended for Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we’re thrilled that Netflix is ​​announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we’re excited to talk about soon.”, The Russo brothers said in a statement.

Before confirmation of Netflix, The directors of “The gray man” already had a second movie planned. During Comic-Con in 2020, they indicated that they saw their new project as the first part of a new action franchise, although they acknowledged that everything depended on the response of the audience.

“We’ve all committed to the first movie, and that has to be great to lead us to the second movie.”, explained Joe Russo. “This is conceived as a series of movies and again potentially branching out we could follow other characters but we’re not going to answer all the questions in the movie”.

Six became the main target of Denny Carmichael, the new head of the CIA, in “The Gray Man” (Photo: Netflix)

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT “THE GRAY MAN 2″

The sequel to “The Gray Man” will feature the participation of Ryan Gosling, who will return to play Court Gentry, also known as the Sierra Six. Additionally, Joe and Anthony Russo will return as directors, while AGBO’s Mike Larocca and Roth Kirschenbaum Films’ Joe Roth and Jeffrey Kirschenbaum will produce.

Director of Global Cinema NetflixScott Stuber said that “the gray man” is just the latest of multiple future partnerships between the streaming giant and AGBO, the Russos’ independent film studio.

“With The Gray Man, the Russos delivered an edge-of-your-seat show that audiences around the world love. We are excited to continue partnering with them and the team at AGBO as they build The Gray Man universe.Stuber said.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN “THE GRAY MAN 2″?

At the end of “The Gray Man”, Six returns to prison and Claire is left in the care of the CIA. However, Gentry escapes and rescues Fitzroy’s niece. Who is the person who protects Denny, that is, the Old Man? Will Carmichael discover Suzanne’s betrayal? Will Miranda look for Six? Did they really destroy all the evidence against the bad elements of the CIA?

In conversation with Deadline, Joe Russo noted that, “the sequel will be inspired by the novel by Mark Greaney. Translating from one medium to another often requires interpretation, but we have an incredible amount of source material from an incredible supply. We’ll build on that for the sequel.”.

The Russo brothers revealed that Avik San (Dhanush) would be essential for “The Gray Man 2” (Photo: Netflix)

ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “THE GRAY MAN 2″

Ryan Gosling as Court Gentry/ Sierra Six

Julia Butters as Claire Fitzroy

Ana de Armas as Dani Miranda

Rege-Jean Page as Denny Carmichael

Jessica Henwick as Suzanne Brewer

Dhanush as Avik San

Donald Fitzroy died in the first installment of “The Gray Man”, therefore, Billy Bob Thornton will not be part of the sequel (Photo: Netflix)

“THE GRAY MAN” WILL HAVE A SPIN-OFF

Netflix and AGBO are also developing a spin-off of “The Gray Man”, which like the first film will be based on the book series by Mark Greaney. For now, the details of the new production are kept secret.

The series derived fromthe gray man” features “Deadpool” and “Zombieland” writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese as screenwriters. “Let’s do something a little more edgy and experimental with that. It means that one will be a hard R. I can’t say more at this point”, Joe advanced to the aforementioned medium.