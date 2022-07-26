The Faculty of Medicine receives the National Excellence Award – Contact

THE UAT MATAMOROS

Rector Guillermo Mendoza awards recognition to the university campus for entering the Medical Surgeon career at Level I of the EGEL-Ceneval National Register

The Medical Surgeon program taught by the Matamoros Faculty of Medicine and Computer Systems Engineering (FMEISC) of the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas (UAT) received from the hands of Rector Guillermo Mendoza Cavazos the recognition granted by the National Center for Educational Evaluation Superior, AC (Ceneval) for its incorporation to Level 1 of the EGEL Register (General Graduate Exam).

CP Guillermo Mendoza delivered this recognition to Mtro. Pedro Luis Mendoza Múzquiz, Director of the Faculty, during the scholarship award ceremony for the students of the North Zone of the UAT, which took place in the Multidisciplinary Gymnasium of Reynosa.

In this framework, the top director of the UAT congratulated the supporters for the achievement obtained, and recognized the work of the teaching and administrative staff of this university academic unit in obtaining this important national distinction.

For his part, the Mtro. Pedro Luis Mendoza Múzquiz thanked the Rector and the institutional authorities for their support during the process, and invited the supporters to continue working to raise the name of the University by contributing as competent professionals who respond to the needs of society.

The Medical Surgeon career taught in Matamoros entered Level 1 of the EGEL Register as a High Academic Performance Program for General Medicine, which was awarded based on the results achieved by graduates of this UAT program during the period of July from 2019 to November 2021.

Incorporation at this level is achieved when 80% or more of those who take the General Exit Examination for Bachelor’s Degrees obtain testimony of satisfactory performance (TDS) or outstanding performance (TDSS).