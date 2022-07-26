The day Rey Mysterio ‘lost his eye’ in WWE

July 25, 2022 is a special day within the WWEsince one of its most important figures celebrates 20 years of experience in its ranks, it is about Mistery Kinga character who has also represented Mexican wrestling around the world and has placed it at the top.

In all these years, Rey Mysterio has had great rivalries with big-name superstars, one of the most recent and remembered was with seth rollinsin which he also served so that the son of the masked man, Dominic Mysteriomade his debut as a professional wrestler.

That rivalry had a very peculiar event, since supposedly the masked man had lost his eye. It all started when in a fight Rollins injured Mysterio’s eye with the edge of one of the metal stairs used to ascend to the ring.

Later, in the Premium Live Show of Extreme Rules They both had an ‘Eye for an eye’ fight, and with the same recipe, Rollins damaged Rey until he ‘pulled out’ his right eye with the edge of the step. The image was disturbing, as Mysterio complained and in a television shot it is seen that he has a sphere in his hand simulating an eyeball.

Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio – Eye for an Eye Match: #ExtremeRules, July 19 2020 | Results pic.twitter.com/jNEnpiME3O — Andersen Prince (@andersen_prince) July 20, 2020

The images went around the world due to the harshness of the punishments and that scene that simulated that Rey had really lost her eye. Even after this he stopped appearing on the scene, being the culmination of the rivalry between the two gladiators.

Months passed and the fighter of Mexican origin reappeared in the ring with his two eyes safe and sound and showed that everything was a show of the WWEbecause the purpose of this company is simply to entertain.