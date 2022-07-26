The bicycle seen in Reforma that recreated Checo Pérez’s single-seater

The fans of the Red Bull driver have shown their support in different ways, which is why a fanatic decided to recreate Sergio Pérez’s vehicle and ride in it.

the euphoria for Sergio Czech Perez among Mexican fans of the Formula 1 It has generated that the public praises the Guadalajaran in different ways. Despite the fact that the calendar of the highest motoring body only has one date in Mexico for him Big prize of the CDMXthe fanatic is faithful to Czech to the point of designing their own articles to always keep it in mind.

Proof of this was the peculiar bike that went viral on social media at the end of the French Grand Prix. Despite the fact that the man from Guadalajara did not manage to get on the podiuma follower of Sergio went out for a ride his bike that recreated the single-seater of the Jalisco.

Through social media, a video that captured a man riding his bicycle and the emulation of the racing car of the pilot of Red Bull Racing. The recording of less than a minute captured a person with a blue bicycle, in addition to wearing the shirt of the Austrian team, he wore a cap alluding to the bull of Red Bull because some horns protruded like the one of the Red Bull animal.

Checo Pérez fan made a replica of the F1 driver’s car (Photo: Screenshot – Tw/@RWaxon45)

It should be noted that the fanatic was captured on the Paseo de la Reforma avenue As part of the activities of the Sundays of bike rides in Mexico City. The video corresponds to the walks of last Sunday, July 24, the same day that Czech ran in France and missed the podium a few laps from finishing the competition after a mix-up with the Virtual Safery Car.

But the gesture that caught the most attention was that inside replica vehicle Czech a dog was traveling; the pet was on board the Formula 1 car replica, which generated impression and tenderness among netizens. Immediately different comments began to circulate in networks.

“Haha this is so cool! A loyal fan of @redbullracing and sure of @SChecoPerez @f1″, “Checo Perrez” and “Imagine living in Switzerland and losing yourself in this colorful representation” and “Firulais goes faster than Czech in France”, were some of the comments that circulated on Twitter.

Fan of Checo Pérez recreated the Red Bull car for his pet (Photo: Twitter/ @RayonJorge)

Among the comments came the owner of the pet, the user @RayonJorge asked Internet users for help to send said video to Antonio Pérez Garibay, father of Czech Pérez, because he explained that he has made different replicas of Sergio’s vehicle for his pet named “Fabbio”.

“If you know someone to contact the father of Czech either someone who has influence to teach him Czech this trailer I built for my Fabbio I will be very grateful to you”, wrote the owner of the peculiar vehicle for dogs.

Father of Checo Pérez met Matías, the boy who sold snacks to meet his idol (Photo: Twitter/@AntonioPerezMEX)

The samples ofand affection of the fans of Sergio Pérez to Guadalajara have been varied and most of them have gone viral on social networks. The most recent was a 14 year old that he undertook in sale of snacks to raise money and have the opportunity to attend the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix and look closely at Czech.

The story of Matías, the young fanatic, went viral on social networks. And after an interview with Infobae Mexicothe follower of the Red Bull driver met Sergio Pérez’s father.

Anthony Perez He contacted the young entrepreneur and they were able to meet on July 14 in the capital, where, according to the social networks of the federal deputy, they agreed to help him fulfill his dream. “Finally, we met the little one, Matías, originally from Michoacán, who at 14 years old, dreams of meeting my son, @SChecoPerez. ¡We will support you to fulfill your dream!” The Mexican politician wrote on his social networks.

