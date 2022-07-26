The Academy: the reality students are transferred to the hospital after presenting health complications

The production of The Academy 20 years spread through his social networksa message in which they reported that three of the students in the house (Andrew, Santiago Y Ruby), they had to receive medical attention, after presenting symptoms of dehydration, for which they were transferred to a hospital to carry out a medical evaluation and to know their state of health.

However, the situation did not stop there, since it was also reported that Nelson and Edward they had presented symptoms of fatigue and stress, so the production decided to take all the students to the hospital to have them checked out and find out what physical condition they were in after that topic was in vogue among critics and teachers in the last of the concerts held last Sunday.

The production also noted that the parents of the students They were informed of the decision that was made and are being informed of the procedures that are being carried out, in addition to the fact that all the students are being accompanied by the production staff within the hospital facilities.

Likewise, the message closes by saying that as soon as there is an official report on the condition of the students, they will be promptly informed about their health condition current.

alarm among the boys

It should be noted that this weekend, when two elimination concerts were held, there were a couple of incidents with two of the students, first with Eduardo, who manifested a picture of stress and anxiety, due to various contractures in the neck, for which he had to be transferred to a hospital for medical attention; for that reason, he was not present at the last concert.

And the other student was Santiagowho after his presentation to the public and while receiving criticism about it, presented an anxiety picture and had to be helped because he was about to faint on stage and live.

The video of the moment was released moments later on the social networks of The academy, in which the student is seen lying down while receiving attention from the paramedics; however, that also served to generate controversy, because one of his companions accused Santiago to fake his discomfort.

While, the director Alexander Acha, expressed his annoyance with the nutritionist that they put to the students, since in their point of view, it was not helping them and on the contrary, the boys looked tired before performing their routines in front of the public.

