– ‘Thank God and my mother,’ says a 13-year-old girl who is starting her medical studies

Alena Wicker, a 13-year-old girl made history by becoming the youngest black person to be accepted into medical school in the US. She was accepted to the University of Alabama Heersink School of Medicine under its Burroughs Wellcome Scholars Early Guarantee Program this past May.

She has been nominated for TIME’s Best Girl of the Year; and she has received this year’s Global Child Prodigy of the World in Science Award 2022. If she meets her goals, Wicker will become a doctor at 18 years old.

The “child prodigy” educated in homeschooling has thanked his mother and God for this great achievementwriting on Facebook: “No matter what happens in life, I choose to trust God in everything I do.“. In addition, Alena posted her acceptance letter to the Faculty with a note to her mother on Instagram on June 30.

“Today I’m just grateful. I graduated from high school LAST YEAR at 12 and here I am a year later. I got accepted to med school at 13. I’m a junior in college. Statistics would have said I never would have made it. An adopted black girl from Fontana, California. I have worked so hard to achieve my goals and live my dreams. Mom, I made it. I couldn’t have done it without you,” Wicker wrote.

With the note to her mother, she posted photos of her letter from UAB, and herself in a lab coat and graduation gown from one of her current schools, Arizona State University. “Thanking God for every open door and for allowing my gifts to develop,” adds the young genius.

Alena is also the founder of The Brown STEM Girl Foundation, which was created to provide an outlet for girls of color in science, technology, engineering, or math.. “Our goal is to engage, empower and educate. We hope girls are motivated to become all they want to be in the world,” she reads on the website.

“I want to inspire other girls. I want them to see that there are no limits,” says Alena.