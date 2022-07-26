Stranger Things: the must-see interviews with the cast
BUT THEY ARE NOT THE MOST STRANGE THEORIES. INDEED…
Millie has also read some hypotheses from fans of the series on the web.
The most absurd? Will would be expecting… demogorgons. Here is the reason for morning sickness. The actress reports it to poor Noah Schnapp saying that she really wanted to see him with a big belly and intent on breastfeeding.
TikTok content
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.
UPSIDE DOWN? YES, BECAUSE OF THE RUSSIAN MOUNTAINS!
Gaten Matarazzo is Dustin even in real life. This interview on the rides proves it, it could be a scene cut from a few seasons and it would still be consistent with his witty character.
WE ARE WEIRDOS
Fans of Stranger Things? Of the “weirdos” (weird), word of Dustin and … how to blame him!
TikTok content
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.
KISS, MARRY, KILL
Not to be missed the strangest version of the “kiss, marry and kill” game ever: the protagonists are not the celebrity crushes but the most controversial characters of the series and the antagonists. Difficult to choose who to marry between them but, when it comes to kissing Jamie Campbell, Joseph Quinn has no hesitation. Understandable!