Steven Spielberg to Direct Bullitt Movie Sequel

Premiered on October 17, 1968, Bullitt It achieved enormous success both with the specialized critics of the time and at the box office. The film won an Oscar for its editing, which can be seen particularly in an electrifying car chase scene on the streets of San Francisco, which is considered a milestone in the history of cinema.

No one expected less. The film was produced by its star Steve McQueen, who was not only a true car fanatic but also a competent racing driver. The scene in which San Francisco police detective Frank Bullitt, played by McQueen, is behind the wheel of a 1968 Ford Mustang GT fastback to chase down two fleeing thugs in a Dodge Charger was achieved without the use of special effects. Everything you see on screen was achieved without using background projections in close-ups of the actors, without spectacular explosions, and without speeding up scenes in post-production to increase the impression of speed.

The film is a car lover’s delight, but it’s also a gripping crime thriller of the highest order, still talked about with passion 54 years after its release. That must be why Steven Spielberg is working on a sequel to Bullittaccording to a report published by Deadline.

This is not a remake that, in addition to being completely unnecessary, it would be a real sacrilege in the eyes of lovers of action movies. Rather the film will be a new story around the character of Frank Bullitt. Deadline didn’t specify any details about the plot, but did say that negotiations with McQueen’s estate, who own the rights to use the character, were long, complicated and delayed production. Chad and Molly McQueen, son and granddaughter of the actor respectively, will be the executive producers of the film.

The report does not say if the story will be transferred to our era or if Frank Bullitt will continue to solve crimes in the late 1960s. It also does not indicate whether the fastback Mustang GT will reappear and whether, on the contrary, the detective, or his grandson, will solve crimes aboard an electric Ford Mustang Mach-E. However, with Spielberg at the helm of the project, there’s a good chance it will be an excellent movie. Deadline also did not speculate on when it might be released.



The film will also be an unmissable sponsorship opportunity for the Ford Motor Company, which since 2001 has offered special commemorative editions of Bullitt’s Ford Mustang. The most recent of these debuted at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show and was sold in 2019 and 2020.

Watch BUllitt (1968) on HBOMax

