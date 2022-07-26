Steven Spielberg chooses the Toronto Film Festival to premiere “The Fabelmans” | Culture and entertainment | America Edition

American director Steven Spielberg’s latest film, “The Fabelmans,” a drama inspired by the filmmaker’s childhood, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) to be held in the Canadian city from September 8 to 18 .

Although TIFF is one of the most important film festivals in the world, it is the first time that a Spielberg film has been screened at the Canadian show.

Spielberg himself is responsible for the script together with the American writer Tony Kusher, winner of a Pulitzer in 1993 for his work “Angels in America”.

Spielberg and Kusher have collaborated in the past on films like “Munich” (2005), “Lincoln” (2012) and “West Side Story” (2021).

“The Fabelmans” stars Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Gabriel LaBelle, Jeannie Berlin and Judd Hirsh, among others.

Williams brings to life a character based on the filmmaker’s mother while Dano portrays his father. The role of the young Spielberg corresponds to LaBelle.

The film is scheduled to premiere in New York and Los Angeles on November 11. After its screening in the two American cities, “The Fabelmans” will be released in the rest of the country.