Stanley Kubrick; the influential contemporary director of versatility

Stanley Kubrickis a renowned American film director, famous for being a maniac and perfectionist at the time of filming; was born on a day like today in 1928 in New York, United States.

It was distinguished by its vversatility in film genres, having tried since film noir, science fiction, political satire and of coursepsychological terror.

Stanley Kubrick, He began his career at the age of 17 as a photographer for Look magazine; Over time he realized that his was the moving image; at 21 he had already made 3 short films paid for by himself.

After his feature film killer’s kiss (1955) managed to put him on the map, where his career would no longer be the same and It would begin with his cinematographic ascent.

The most famous films of Stanley Kubrick

2001: A Space Odyssey (Space Odyssey-1968)

an interesting science fiction epicwhere he traces the evolution of mankind from prehistoric apes to our unknown interstellar future. This film was highly acclaimed by the public for its great adaptation of the sentinel

The Shining (The Shining-1980)

A classic psychological horror filmhowever, the opinions regarding this film were completely polarized, since it was discredited by the intellectual author of the work: Steve King, whose novel was published in 1977. This film has been used as a reference in the music industry, for alternative metal band Slipknot; and as extremely interesting winks in Ready Player One.

Eyes Wide Shut (Eyes Wide Shut-1999)

A Christmas context and the plot of a New York doctor (Tom Cruise) yesand finds out about his wife’s infidelity (Nicole Kidman). This causes enter a sexual world, and occultism.

Stanley Kubrick passed away in March 1999. but his legacy has served as inspirations for many generations of filmmakers around the world.