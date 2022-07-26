SpongeBob comes to Minecraft with this new DLC in collaboration with Nickelodeon

For some time now, it has become clear that collaborations within video games are one of the best ways to generate attractiveness and interest in the community, as well as being a way to obtain revenue from games and Minecraft he has been taking advantage of it.

After his recent collaborations with Lightyeara DLC based on the latest Pixar movie, or what happened when they released the content of SonicNow it’s time for a new collaboration. On this occasion with Nickelodeon to present SpongeBob in the game.

The collaboration was announced with the following trailer:

You will be able to join SpongeBob and the rest of the characters from this cartoon in the new Minecraft DLC that will allow you to explore Bikini Bottom and its iconic locations, as well as complete missions from Mr. Krabs, Patrick, Squidward and the rest of the characters . In addition, a free Character Creation item will be available in the locker room.

Remember that the SpongeBob SquarePants DLC will be available in Minecraft from July 26 to September 16, and you need the latest version of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition to play it.