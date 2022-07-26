Spoilers WWE Main Event July 25, 2022

Few hours ago, WWE held broadcasts of Monday Night RAW from Madison Square Garden. Before seeing the show for USA Network, attendees at the venue in New York City witnessed the recordings of various matches for the Main Event.

The company recorded two confrontations for its exclusive streaming program. Featured participation includes Carmella and Asuka, who return to the Main Event after being contenders for the Red Mark Women’s Championship. The latest events on RAW and SmackDown will complete the episode that will be broadcast on Hulu Network on July 28.

Next, we review the quick results of the recording day.



Results WWE Main Event July 28, 2022

– Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali defeated Akira Tozawa and T-Bar.

– Asuka and Dana Brooke defeated Carmella and Tamina.

