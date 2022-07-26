Sofía Vergara’s accent is one of the most difficult to understand, says a survey

Sofia Vergara is recognized, in addition to her beauty, for her accent, which for Americans is one of the hardest to understandas confirmed by a new Preply poll, shared by The Wrap.

Read also: Rihanna’s new adventure will be this unexpected business

Here you find more content like this

However, the actor who has the hardest time making himself understood by the inhabitants of the United States is Tom Hardywho acts in one of the most successful Netflix series, ‘Peaky Blinders’.

Fans of the actor will surely agree with this, considering that the Briton has garnered fame for playing characters who babble. This year saw the release of the most recent installment of Peaky Blinders and later the film ‘Havoc’, starring him and directed by Gareth Evans, will be released.

Other actors who find it difficult to make themselves understood among the American audience, in addition to Sofía Vergara, are Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sean Connery, Johnny Depp, Jackie Chan, Ozzy Osbourne and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Speaking of television, the series or productions with accents that are difficult to understand come from or are recorded in Europe, after Peaky Blinders, the Americans mentioned that they did not understand ‘Derry Girls’, ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Outlander’ and ‘Downton Abbey’ either. .

The purpose of the survey was to track the use of subtitles among American film and television viewers. The practice of watching television with closed captions has become much more common, especially among young audiences.

After surveying 1,200 people, it was found that 50% of Americans use closed captions most of the time. The figure increases when the age of the population is reduced, 70% of generation Z reported using them most of the time.

The survey seeks to investigate the reasons for this new trend. Most of the people who use closed captioning mentioned practical concerns related to hearing the audio and understanding the shows they watch.

Also: ‘Santa Evita’, the new series produced by Salma Hayek

Confusing audio was cited as a top concern by 72% of people, with 61% citing difficulty understanding actors’ accents. Other reasons included trying to watch programs at low volume, using subtitles to focus on the screen, and in some cases using subtitles to learn a new language.

Sofia Vergara in 2022

On July 11, Sofía Vergara turned 50 and continues to be one of the highest-paid television actresses in the United States, according to Forbes. She will soon premiere a new series in which she plays Griselda Blanco, one of the most dangerous criminals of the Colombian mafia, an ally of Pablo Escobar and the Medellín Cartel.