So you can keep the router on to have Internet if the power goes out

The manufacturer Salicru also has a similar device, although in this case we have an internal battery with a capacity of 7800mAh, so we will have greater autonomy than the previous Legrand. This device also allows us to directly connect our router to the external battery, and always power it through there with the corresponding power cable and circular connector. This model has a greater capacity, so we can have our router on for several hours, in addition, we have the possibility of connecting several devices simultaneously, such as a home switch.

Manufacturers like Legrand currently have a device for routers that consume up to 25W maximum, with an internal 2,200mAh battery to keep the router on for about an hour and a half. These types of devices already incorporate the necessary cables with the typical circular connectors, so it is not necessary to use the current transformer of our router.

Routers are devices that do not consume too much energy, so we can power them with specific devices for this type of equipment. Routers normally work with 9V or 12V of current voltage, so we have mini UPS or external batteries that are capable of modifying the output voltage to adapt to the router that we are going to connect. Depending on the electrical input characteristics of our router, we will have to configure the device with one voltage or another. It is very important to check the input voltage of the router, if we choose a lower voltage than necessary, the equipment will not start, and if we use a higher voltage, it will burn automatically.

Finally, we have the Tecnoware mini UPS for routers, this equipment has a higher battery than the previous one and a better design. This device will not only allow us to power our router through the typical connector, but also provide power via PoE to a device that we want, for example, a home IP camera with PoE.

These equipments are ideal to only feed our router from possible power outages, in addition, they are quite affordable.

Power strip with built-in UPS

In case you want to power a small computer, you will not be able to do it with the previous devices because they do not have alternating current with a schuko connector. If you have the router next to your computer and you want to protect it from overvoltages, then you could buy a power strip with a built-in UPS, in order to adequately protect all the devices, and also to be able to shut down the PC safely in the event of a power outage. electrical supply.

In the event that you need more power (W) to keep your computer on for a few minutes, then you will need an 850VA UPS like the one below from Salicru. It has similar characteristics to the previous one, but supports more power in the event of a power outage.

As you can see, in these power strips we can keep our router, home switch, and other basic devices such as our computer, laptop and even a low consumption NAS server on.

Normal UPS to connect router, PC and more

If you want to keep your router, computer, monitor and any other device as a server home NAS always on, then the best thing you can do is buy a UPS with high capacity and power to deal with power outages. One of the best brands in the world of UPS is APC, and we have them from 700VA to 2200VA for domestic environments. Depending on the equipment that you are going to connect and its electrical consumption, you will have to resort to some models or others.

The following UPS from APC will allow you to keep a normal computer, a low consumption home NAS server, router, switch and a monitor on without problems, since we have a maximum power of 900W.

If you have a high-end computer that consumes more power, or a high-end NAS that consumes more power, then it may be worth buying the top model that has 1200W of power at most.

With all these equipment, you can keep the router on, and even other equipment such as a home NAS.