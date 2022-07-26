Series in Movistar | Better call Vanessa (‘I love that for you’)

Before online shopping, there was also a world where we bought useless junk, but by phone: the teleshopping. You came home at four in the morning a little sparky, you put on the television to try to fall asleep and you ended up buying a cushion for your boobs, an anti-fart quilt and a gold chain that would end up leaving your neck black. The next day, you woke up with a hangover and without a penny. But who could resist a prechumineous Lydia Lozano saying “gold is always gold.”

Speaking of ‘Sálvame’, Kiko Hernández has a teleshopping program under the name ‘Better call Kiko’. A find, that I am about to buy the Comfort Plus Saturday Deluxe Lift Chair to see ‘Better Call Saul’. The truth is that ‘Sálvame’ is a bearer of national television stars, as ‘Saturday Night Live’ is of international stars. And from ‘SNL’ comes Vanessa Bayer, who was part of the cast between 2010 and 2017 and who is now co-creator, producer and protagonist, precisely, of a series about teleshopping: ‘I love that for you’. And one, who is a compulsive consumer of anything made by the fabulous ladies who have come out of the womb of ‘SNL’, has thrown herself into the iron to see it.

Vanessa Bayer plays Joanna Gold, a girl whose dream has been to sell products in a teleshopping since she suffered from leukemia as a child and a shopping channel helped her cope with cancer treatments. Twenty years later, already cured, she begins to work on said channel. But she makes a mistake and, to avoid being fired, Joanna tells everyone that the cancer is back: if when she was a little girl the disease used to make the nurses give her the biggest piece of a birthday cake, now it can work for her. so they don’t kick her out. And her lie not only works, but she also uses it so that the viewers of the channel empathize with her, becoming a successful saleswoman. Gold is always gold, but sorrow always sells.

The series is inspired by the life of Vanessa Bayer. She had cancer as a child, and she soon found that the only advantage of having it was that she received preferential treatment, since the disease excused her from being late to class or not turning in homework on time. The series starts from that premise: why not get a slice of something so terrible.

And there is Bayer, juggling each chapter to avoid being discovered. With her apple cheeks and her trademark Denticlor smile, the actress can smile even with the corners of her mouth turned down and give a “Teeth, teeth, what the fuck with you.” It is in those ups and downs of the corners where all the feelings of a woman are found who, after years of living overprotected due to the disease she suffered as a child, tries to get out of that bubble and find her place in the world. ; of a disconcerting girl who goes from being charming to causing other people’s embarrassment, who makes you want to hug her as well as slap her, who is sometimes smart and other clumsy, and who is as unpredictable as the series, halfway between romantic comedy, satire and black humor. A difficult balance that is also manifested in the rest of the characters that are part of the television channel, permanently on the edge of the knife, one step away from caricature. Among them are the works of Molly Shannon, another magnificent ‘SNL’ who here plays the channel’s best saleswoman, and the all-rounder Jenifer Lewis as a boss who leaves Meryl Streep in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ at the level of an intern

If the woman who smiled too much makes you nervous, it’s not your series. But if you are fascinated by both Vanessa Bayer and her teleshopping, you will have to see it. And I would like nothing more than to sell Lomonaco mattresses and jewelry from the Collector’s Gallery. I can already see myself announcing the Diamond Passion ring. High Jewelry, finally, within your reach.

The series is complete on Movistar +.