Selena Gomez shared a profound reflection on having turned 30

Thirty “years … full of wisdom!

Selena Gomez became thirty years old last July 22 and, after taking a few days to “to retrieve“from the super party with which he celebrated this stage of life, he shared a profound reflection on Instagram.

“Even if there are so many words to say, I’ll just leave these. My twenties were a journey through good, hard and good times that I will never forget“began, in the caption of two wonderful portraits taken during his birthday party.

“Everyone molded me into who I am today. I am someone who is still learning, but who is more certain about what really matters and what I want. Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way. I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong and responsible people around me. I want to try my best in taking the good and the bad one day at a time and let it all make me the best version I can be for myself, others, you“.

Selena Gomez then dedicated a thought to the fans: “After a few days of celebration, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I’m really starting to like 30. Thank you so much for being a part of my life, toast another decade! I love you inside and out, so much it hurts!“.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez – getty images

Selena Gomez kicked off her 30th birthday celebrations with dinner with BFF Taylor Swift in the Inn of the Seventh Ray restaurant to Topanganear Los Angeles.

Then the big party, in a house that he would rent for the occasion in the City of Angels, where he wore a pink Versace dress. You can see it here on the singer and actress’s Instagram.

Famous friends would also be present at the party Miley Cyrus And Shay Mitchell.

