Selena Gomez defends herself from attacks on social media: “I’m perfect just the way I am”

Selena Marie Gomez is famous for being the little star of Disney, but by now she is grown up and perfectly capable of defending herself from the attacks of those who criticize her for her physical appearance. The latest demonstration of her gave it with irony to fans on TikTok and Instagram. The actress suffers from a nasty autoimmune disease, Lupuswhich forced her to undergo a kidney transplant in 2017. The disease has direct consequences on his body and his swinging weight. To crush any criticism on the sup weight on birth, it was she who was the first to make fun of herself in a recent video on the Chinese social network: “I’m trying to stay slim, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich“, confessed Gomez who concluded with a simple and clear message of body positivity: “I’m perfect just the way I am. I don’t care about my weight “.

Gomez has often recounted the episodes of psychological violence suffered over the years, which, however, he has made the callus for. According to her, the criticisms began way back in 2015 when she posed naked for the cover of her album her Revival of hers; on that occasion she yelled at her for the first time “You’re fat”. At the time, the constant criticism of her appearance caused her an emotional breakdown which was followed by a period of rehab, but today Gomez, almost thirty years old, is much stronger and more confident and has responded in kind to those who criticize her about her. weight. She said it herself: she is perfect the way she is.



