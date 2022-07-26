Sedesa inaugurated the first traditional medicine fair

The Secretary of Health, Oliva López highlighted the contribution of traditional medicine and the work of professional doctors in offering treatment alternatives to patients, for which she held the inauguration of the first Tláhuac Integrative Medicine Fair 2022, on the esplanade of the mayor’s office, where physiotherapy, massage therapy, acupuncture, homeopathy, antiviral chalk and diet from the milpa were provided, for the benefit of a thousand people, stated that the Ministry of Health (Sedesa) recognizes the enormous potential of traditional medicine along with the conventional

“I am convinced that Integrative Medicine has allowed us to strengthen the city’s Health System, taking the best of traditional medicine, herbalism, acupuncture, homeopathy and physiotherapy, to expand our services and make care more accessible to all. and everyone; Therefore, following the instructions of the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, we are close to the people and in direct action to bring therapeutic options to the population that correspond to their vision of the world and the way of understanding the disease”, she pointed out.

“Our responsibility is to guarantee the right of patients to receive free alternatives to improve their health,” he reiterated.





He recalled that in October 2011, the Integrative Medicine Program of Sedesa began, to expand the range of services available to residents of the capital, 11 years later, it has been consolidated as a complementary part of the rest of the health actions offered by the dependency , and a safe alternative for patients.

“This year, Sedesa’s Specialized Center for Integrative Medicine (CEMI) has provided 16,487 medical services; 14,743 are phytotherapy, acupuncture and homeopathy consultations, and 1,744 attentions in the massage therapy area”, he highlighted.

Today therapeutic options are offered in medical units with which patients with diabetes, asthma, migraine, depression, anxiety, high blood pressure and obesity integrate simple and reliable integrative medicine therapies into their treatment to prevent and combat their diseases under strict control, sustenance and by trained health personnel, to recognize the right to freely choose the treatment that best suits the conditions and particular situation of the patient.





The General Director of Social Development and Welfare of the demarcation, Sonia Mateos Solares, on behalf of the mayor Berenice Hernández, indicated that according to the World Health Organization, keeping the body detoxified and a healthy and strong immune system is the most effective way to prevent disease.

“The use of physiotherapy, homeopathy, and acupuncture has registered a considerable increase in patients, and they have attended nutritional, medical, and psychological support consultations at the Health Days, for which 100 people have benefited since February,” said Mateos. Solar.

