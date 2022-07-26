Santos makes official the return of Cecilio Domínguez to Liga MX

Cecilio Domínguez, a Paraguayan who played for America, returns to Mexican soccer

The Paraguayan Cecilio Dominguez returns to Mexican football, after signing with Saintsafter passing through the America between 2016 and 2019.

“Santos Laguna reinforces its midfield with the arrival of Cecilio Domínguez, a 27-year-old Paraguayan soccer player, who already has a history in the MX League. The new albiverde player had an outstanding experience with América from 2017 to 2019, being champion in the 2018 Apertura Tournament and the 2019 MX Clausura Cup,” Santos reported in a press release.

After the America, Cecilio Dominguez he went to Independent from Argentina, team that had problems to cover the file of the Paraguayan attacker. Now, at 27, he returns to MX League, to reinforce the Torreón team.

“Cecilio made his professional debut in 2011 with the Sol de América ensemble from his native country. He has also worn the jerseys of Nacional, Cerro Porteño and Guaraní in Paraguay, Independiente in Argentina and Austin FC of Major League Soccer”, he described. Saintsin his statement.

Cecilio Dominguez, During his time in Mexico, he played almost 60 games, in addition to scoring 13 goals, which put him on the radar of the national teams. Paraguay.

“Regarding National Teams, he was part of the Sub 20 team that was runner-up in the 2013 Argentina South American Championship. At the Senior level, he made his first appearance in 2014, in a preparation match against South Korea, and later his participation in qualifying rounds stands out. South American and the Copa América 2019 ”, the statement deepens.

Saints is reinforced for opening 2022 and it is expected that the South American will be able to make his debut soon, since the tournament is already in matchday five and the Blanquiverde team is in eleventh position.