Ryan Gosling would like to play a Marvel character

The actor has denied that he is going to play Nova



Ryan Gosling is without a doubt one of the actors of the moment, not only for being the protagonist of ‘The Invisible Agent’, but also for already working on the Barbie movie in which he plays Ken while Margot Robbie will be the protagonist.

The actor has many projects, but despite this would love to play a character from the Marvel Universe, as he has confessed in an interview conducted by the journalist of the MTV News, Josh Horowitz.

The latest rumors pointed out that Ryan Gosling would be the one to play Richard Ryder, the hero known as Nova within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the actor has taken advantage of the interview to completely deny it, so his fans who believed they could see him in the future as Nova will have to settle for other of the many roles he has played to date.

Also, with a little luck, we will be able to see it in the future embody the character that arouses so much interest in him.

Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider

Well, Ryan Gosling has revealed that who he would like to play is nothing more and nothing less than Ghost Rider. It was Horowtiz, who interviewed the actor, who posted a tweet in which he reveals that this is one of the actor’s dreams: “Next week my full interview with Ryan Gosling for @MTVNews. But, for the moment, a good EXCLUSIVE. Ryan and I had a conversation yesterday about the rumors like Nova, and he told me they weren’t true. BUT, this morning, he contacted me to tell me that there is a superhero he wants to play… GHOST RIDER”can be read on his Twitter profile.

However, the truth is that today Ghost Rider is not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Still, ghost rider stories have been brought to the big screen with Nicolas Cage as the lead in 2007 and 2012.

It’s been rumored for a while that Ghost Rider could enter the complex universe of Marvel movies. Probably having Ryan Gosling as a candidate to embody this character could be a definitive boost that is needed for its production, although so far everything that is known on this subject is nothing more than rumours.

The response of the president of Marvel Studios