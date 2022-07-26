Ryan Gosling wants to join the paper universe and play a surprising character

Ryan Gosling is one of the most beloved actors internationally, and although he keeps his personal life in the strictest privacy, that has not prevented him from winning the affection of the public.

There have been some rumors for a long time that the interpreter could play Novahowever, has now been Gosling himself who has denied this information in an interview with Josh Horowitz on MTV News, in which the British it has confirmed that they would like to appear in one of the films of the franchise, but with a specifically different character, Ghost Rider.

RYAN GOSLING WANTS TO BE A GHOST RIDER

Although the interpreter has made it clear who he wants to interpret, it turns out that the character of Ghost Rider does not really belong to the Marvel Cinematic Universethough the stories ghost rider yeah have been made into movies and performed by Nicolas Cage.

Nevertheless, the statement made by Ryan Gosling does make senseand it’s been a while since Rumor has it that Ghost Rider could enter the complex universe of Marvel moviesso that The sincere wish of the protagonist of ‘Noah’s Diary’ for interpreting it, could be the final push that the franchise needs for this project to move forward.

Next week my full chat w/Ryan Gosling for @MTVNews

But for now, an honest to goodness EXCLUSIVE. Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors yesterday which he said aren’t true. BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play…GHOST RIDER pic.twitter.com/1jnC5ht4UY — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 12, 2022

Yes, finally the future Ghost Rider project prospers, the well-known British actor could thus join the long list of Hollywood actors who have been part of the Marvel universe in one way or another, like Charlize Theron in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, Christian bale in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ or Angelina Jolie like Thena in ‘Eternals’, among many others like Scarlett Johansson or Elizabeth Olsen.

Although at the moment everything is just rumours, however, the project may finally go ahead to the delight of all fans of the franchise and especially Gosling himself.