Ryan Gosling wants to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe | Film and Television

While Ryan Gosling has been busy promoting The Gray Man of Netflix and on the set of Barbie where will he give life to Kenthe actor has also taken time to express his interest in playing a superhero for Marvel.
Oscar-nominated actor for “La La Land” said personally earlier this month that Ghost Rider he is the only superhero he would love to play.
“’No matter’ how many superhero jobs I’ve turned down over the years, I’d ‘love to’ eventually”commented the actor regarding Ghost Rider, a character that is also of interest to the actor of “The Walking Dead” Norman Reedus.
Let’s remember that Nicolas Cage already played Ghost Rider, the version of Johnny Blaze from the comics in 2007, and reincarnated the character in the 2011 film Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.
Kevin Feige wants it!
During the comic-conthe president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feigwas briefed on Gosling’s wishes, saying he would “love to find a place” for the actor in the MCU.
“Gosling is amazing… I would love to find a place for him in the MCU. He dresses up as Ken on Venice Beach and gets more press than the giant movies opening that weekend. Incredible!”referring to the actor’s role in the Barbie movie.
To fulfill the expectations of Marvel, feige would welcome Ryan Gosling to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the star revealed his intentions in Ghost Rider.
With the endless expansion of Marvel Cinematic UniverseIt’s no wonder more stars want to join the goose that lays the golden eggs of the movie industry for their next projects.
