Ryan Gosling wants to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe | Film and Television

While Ryan Gosling has been busy promoting The Gray Man of Netflix and on the set of Barbie where will he give life to Kenthe actor has also taken time to express his interest in playing a superhero for Marvel.

Oscar-nominated actor for “La La Land” said personally earlier this month that Ghost Rider he is the only superhero he would love to play.

“’No matter’ how many superhero jobs I’ve turned down over the years, I’d ‘love to’ eventually”commented the actor regarding Ghost Rider, a character that is also of interest to the actor of “The Walking Dead” Norman Reedus.

Let’s remember that Nicolas Cage already played Ghost Rider, the version of Johnny Blaze from the comics in 2007, and reincarnated the character in the 2011 film Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.