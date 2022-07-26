Ryan Gosling surprises by confessing his favorite word in Spanish

Ryan Gosling is one of the hottest actors. Not only because of the recent images playing the role of Ken for the new Barbie movie, but because of the recent premiere of the unseen agent, one of Netflix’s big bets for this summer in which Canadian has a leading role as Sierra Seis. In addition, in this production she is also accompanied by big names like Chris Evans or Ana de Armas.

Following the premiere of the film, the actor has had to face different promotional events. In one of them he has shown off his knowledge of the Spanish language, clearly influenced by his partner, also an actress Eva Mendes, with whom he has two daughters.

Ryan Gosling in a scene from ‘The Invisible Agent’ EDITORIAL / Other Sources

The first example of this is when the companions of ‘Con todo’, the Netflix account dedicated to the ‘Spanglish’ world, ask him what he would eat if he could only consume a single dish for the rest of his life. Good old Ryan is clear about it: the rice pudding prepared by Eva Mendes’s mother: “It’s like an angel crying on your tongue”, a curiously descriptive definition.

What is your favorite word?

As for his favorite word, the actor doesn’t hesitate either and chooses one that is often widely used in our colloquial slang: “My favorite word is ‘cunt’. You can’t use it the wrong way,” he explains, claiming that it can be used in virtually any situation. “Pussy is always there for you”, he closes with a lapidary phrase.

Ryan Gosling loves arroz con leche and saying pussy – Eva Mendes really taught him right 😂 pic.twitter.com/C3cj0LwErM – With Everything (@contodonetflix) July 25, 2022

His role in ‘The invisible agent’

Gosling plays a CIA agent named Court Gentry who uses Sierra Six as an alias. Released from a federal prison recruited by his supervisor, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned death merchant. But now the tables have turned and Six is ​​the target, hunted around the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former CIA partner who will stop at nothing to take him down. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) covers his back. She will need it.

read also