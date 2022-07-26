Roger Waters: “I’m much more important than The Weeknd and Drake”

Roger Waters said he is “much more important” than artists like The Weeknd and Drake.

During an interview for the Canadian newspaper The Globe And Mail, Roger Waters took the journalist who was interviewing him off guard. “No Toronto newspaper sent anyone to review my shows»Said the 78-year-old artist. The reporter replied that, more than a conspiracy, as Waters seemed to think, there had been other important events.

In fact, on July 8, the day of the first concert of the former Pink Floyd bassist in the city, he should also have performed The Weeknd. “But his concert was canceled. And I played for two evenings. Was it not possible to review his concert one evening and mine the next? “

Roger Waters then went on to say that “I don’t want to launch a personal attack. But it seemed strange to me. And in any case, with all due respect to The Weeknd or Drake, I’m much, much, much more important than they ever will be, no matter how many billions of streams they have.“.

“The things I am doing are of fundamental importance to the lives of all of us,” concluded Waters, referring to his political commitment. The artist recently returned to play live with his tour “This Is Not A Drill“, The first since the end of the quarantine.



