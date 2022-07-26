Roblox Is Engulfed In Hacking Scandal As Company Fails To Give In To Lawsuits

There is a place on the internet where, in theory, the little ones of the house should have a quiet place to explore, play and communicate. On YouTube there is YouTube Kids, although this has suffered important “assaults” from users who seek to tarnish this quiet place. In the video game, far from Minecraft we find Roblox, the Roblox Corporation’s commitment to create and share game worlds that has already come to the fore due to problems with sexual content servers.

Now, far from malicious servers, the Californian development studio faces a much bigger controversywhat includes accusations of piracy inside the platform. It all started with the developer complaints Christopher Boomer within the Roblox ecosystem, who claims to have been Stolen by other members of the Roblox Corporation team thus obtaining income from someone else’s work.

It is not the first time that we see a situation like this within the video game as a means of entertainment. However, the situation worsens when from Roblox they make ignore to Boomer’s requests to share information from those developers. Thus, Boomer would have interposed various demands and a court order that would force the company to share the information of up to 420,000 users.

Roblox’s response has not been expected and is that although Boomer’s complaints date back to December 2021, the court order This is the most recent chapter. The legal team at Roblox Corporation is has categorically denied to divulge that information although, according to TorrentFreak, Boomer is certain of up to 10 developers that they would be involved in the theft and piracy of their projects and that of other members of the Roblox team for the creation of games licensed on the platform.

“roblox opposes to this request for being too broad because it seeks user information that the requestor has not established is relevant to any alleged infringement of Copyright and, therefore, the requested information does not qualify as a detectable subject,” the company writes. At the moment, it seems that Roblox is not going to give in to pressure from the authorities and the California Court Regarding this citation while more than one creator within the platform has shared two complaints of theft or improper use of materials.