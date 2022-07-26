Rey Mysterio celebrated 20 years in WWE

Born in San Diego, California, he has always carried his Mexican roots with pride and did not miss the opportunity to remember Eddie Guerrero

The Mexican wrestler Mistery Kingcelebrated the 20th anniversary of his debut in the WWE. The Aztec gladiator was accompanied by his family in an unforgettable evening that was held in the historic Madison Square Garden building.

During the Monday Night Raw, Rey Mysterio celebrated 20 years in the World WrestlingEntertainment and the public present at the MSG gave himself to the Mexican masked man, thanking him for his dedication throughout his successful career in the WWE.

“Thank you for accepting me, for always being on the wave with Mysterio and for these 20 wonderful years and I want to thank everyone tonight. I was 14 years old when I had my first fight and I never imagined what I have done in the WWE.

“The truth is that guys my size weren’t part of the industry and I was able to break the stereotype. I became World Champion at Wrestlemania 22 and made a lot of friends along the way and I want to thank them for paving the way for my career.”

Born in San Diego, California, Mistery King has always carried his Mexican roots with pride and did not miss the opportunity to remember Eddie Guerrerowho was a key part in the Mexican’s career.

“Eddie I love you and miss you every day, I wouldn’t be here without you and I know you are always looking out for me and taking care of me,” she said.

On his night to celebrate his 20 years in WWE, Mystery King beat Finn Balor and Damian Priestbut was later attacked in locker rooms.