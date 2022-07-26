Reviews: Review of “A Villa in Tuscany” (“Made in Italy”), by James D’Arcy, with Liam Neeson

Melodrama about the duel and second chances with the bucolic landscapes of the Italian region of the title in the background.

A villa in Tuscany (Made in Italy, UK/2020). Direction and script: James D’Arcy. Cast: Liam Neeson, Micheál Richardson, Valeria Bilello, Lindsay Duncan, Gian Marco Tavani, Marco Quaglia and Helena Antonio. Music: Alex Belcher. Photography: Mike Elley. Duration: 91 minutes. Distributor: CDI Films. Suitable for ages 13 and up. Rooms: 14.

Italian Tuscany, Paris, Rome and New York. It is very difficult for the local translation of the title of a film aimed at an adult audience that takes place in one of these places not to include a reference to them. They are beautiful, iconic places, emblems of Western culture, that look great on the big screen. The problems begin when the film does not offer much more than the possibility of observing landscapes. So it is with A villa in Tuscany.

The debut as a writer and director of hitherto actor James D’Arcy (Captain of sea and war; Dunkirk) presents a story about grief and second chances centered on a father and a son who still haven’t finished digesting the death of the woman in the family.

The widower is a London artist (Liam Neeson) who returns to Italy with his son (Micheál Richardson) to sell the house they inherited from that woman so that the latter can buy the art gallery where he works and whose owner is none other than his Ex wife. But things change as soon as they arrive: the mansion is destroyed after years of neglect, and it will not be easy to sell it.

The first minutes of A villa in Tuscany they have each and every one of the commonplaces of this type of story: the arrival of rough and friendly neighbors, walks in the sun, the son’s encounter with an inevitable romantic interest embodied in the beautiful woman in charge of the town restaurant and the appearance of the first frictions between those men with a few bills to be collected from each other.

As they progress in the restoration, the film tries to get away from the holiday lightness of the matter to delve unluckily into the most emotional folds of the father and son until they tie up in the safe waters of a denouement brighter than a midday in Tuscany. .

Subscriptions are the best way for readers to directly support independent journalistic endeavors and help sustain a quality product that maintains access to all its content for free.

what does it offer OtherCinemas/Club to all its partners and associates?

-Every Friday first thing in the morning they receive in their e-mail box a careful and curated newsletter with analysis of audiovisual trends, festivals and news in the universe of cinemas and streaming.

-Access without additional charge to the last 20 exclusive newsletters.

-Every Wednesday night they reach their cell phones recommendations in audio and in text of movies and series through our whatsapp channel.

-They can access three months free of charge on the prestigious streaming platform MUBIspecialized in auteur and quality cinema.

-They have discounts throughout the year our courses and workshopsin addition to other benefits that we communicate each month.

What types of subscriptions to OtherCinemas/Club Are they available via Mercado Pago?

STANDARD SUBSCRIPTION: 300 pesos monthly.

subscribe

MAX SUBSCRIPTION: 500 pesos monthly.

(Video and text content will be sent in advance and/or exclusively, there will be additional discounts on our courses and workshops, and priority access to our activities).

subscribe

ANNUAL MAX SUBSCRIPTION: 5,000 pesos per year.

subscribe

COMPANY SUBSCRIPTION: 5,000 pesos per month.

(Those companies that join us will have, in addition to the benefits for all individuals, a banner of 330 x 120 pixels on the home page of the site as institutional support).

subscribe

MORE INFORMATION:

For any questions or further information you can write to our email: OtherCinesClub@gmail.com