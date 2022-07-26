Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe with the ideal minidress to wear at 20 and 40

In addition to being an actress, Reese witherspoon She has become one of the most powerful women in the television industry. The interpreter not only gets in front of the screen in many of the projects in which she participates, but she also works as a producer. The last appearance of her has had to do with the presentation of a film where she acts, but with her voice. the protagonist of Big Little Lies participate in dubbing sing 2, the animated film of which he was already a part five years ago in the first installment of the film, when he lent his voice to the character of Rosita. at the premiere, Reese has had the support of her family and once again has shown the great resemblance she shares with her eldest daughter, Ava Phillippe.

Mother and daughter They have opted for two looks with many similarities, although each one has taken it to their field. In Reese’s case, she has chosen a mini-dress straight with a round and closed neck, a long-sleeved model studded with sequins with checkered print in red and pink. It belongs to the spring/summer 2022 collection of Carolina Herrera. To give all the prominence to this creation, he has completed the look with simple red pumps, without further accessories.

In the case of Ava Phillippe, the actress’s eldest daughter from her marriage to fellow actor Ryan Phillippe, she has also opted for a minidress as the main item of clothing. However, unlike her mother, she has opted for a discreet creation with a special collar. It is a reinterpretation of the black minidress, versioned in key preppy and made of velvet. In addition, it features a wide romantic neckline with flower lace.. As footwear, the infallible bet of pumps with ankle buckles has been Ava’s choice. Despite the fact that the 22-year-old has changed her look, leaving her blonde hair aside for a very soft pastel pink, there is no doubt that great resemblance between mother and daughter.

– Reese Witherspoon’s children, Beyoncé’s new star models

style connection

This is not the first time Reese and Ava have walked the red carpet together. At other times, likewise have made it clear that they keep a similar way of dressing, although adapted to the age of each one. As with the aforementioned looks of the minidress, in another of their joint appearances, they coincided with two airy designs lady, two romantic midi cut proposals with clear links of union. It would not be surprising, taking into account that both have an almost identical silhouette, if mother and daughter shared a wardrobe from time to time, as happens with other families in celebritieswith Lily Rose Depp and Vanessa Paradis as great examples.