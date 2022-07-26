Price of the dollar today July 25, peso starts with advance

Today, Monday, July 25, 2022, the dollar is trading at 20.4733 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. The peso advances 12.33 cents against the spot interbank dollar to settle at 20.4478, compared to the last settlement, on Friday Banxico (20.5711). On this day, the exchange rate appreciated.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the markets await the publication of GDP data this week in both Mexico and the US, where in the second case it is feared that if the result is a negative quarterly variation then fears of a possible recession will give rise to what to talk about.

The FED’s monetary policy announcement will also be made in the neighboring country, predicting an increase of 75 basis points in its interest rate, which would move to a range of 2.25% to 2.5%.

In the local panorama, the publication of the IGAE by Inegi stands out, showing a contraction of 0.2% during May in economic activity compared to the previous month, but it advanced at an annual rate of 1.3%

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.4478 – Sell: $20.4478

: Buy $20.4478 – Sell: $20.4478 HSBC : Purchase: $20.00- Sale: $20.74

: Purchase: $20.00- Sale: $20.74 Banamex : Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.99

: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.99 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.74

Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.74 Banorte: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.03 – Sell: $20.83

Buy: $20.03 – Sell: $20.83 IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.78- Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.78- Sale: $20.90 Monex: Buy: $20.10 – Sell: $20.62

Buy: $20.10 – Sell: $20.62 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.13- Sale: $20.88

Purchase: $20.13- Sale: $20.88 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.91 – Sale: $20.88

Purchase: $19.91 – Sale: $20.88 Santander: Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $21.07

Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $21.07 Exchange: Purchase: $19.9690 – Sale: $20.9980

Purchase: $19.9690 – Sale: $20.9980 Banregio: Purchase: $19.48 – Sale: $21.10

As for the bitcoinat this moment it is at 22,216.7 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.93 pesos, for $24.67 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

