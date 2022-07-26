player who starred in Claw alongside Adam Sandler, found a team in the league







CRISTOBAL MORALES

PHOTO | NETFLIX

Juancho HernangomezSpanish basketball player who became known worldwide for starring in the movie Garra, alongside Adam Sandlerhowever, shortly after its premiere, the Spanish forward was cut by the Utah Jazz, although to the good news of him and his followers, he has already found a team again in the NBA.

The 26-year-old from Madrid was signed by the Toronto Raptors in this free agency with a one-year contract with the club that was champion three years ago beating the Warriors.

Hernangómez will try to raise his level during the 2022 campaign after having a considerable drop in performance in the 2021-2022 campaign, which is why the Jazz decided not to take the option to renew for another year equivalent to 7.3 million dollars.

Details of his contract are yet to be released, however it is believed to be for the minimum contract. The forward will join his compatriots José Calderón, José Garbajosa, Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka as Spanish players who have passed through the Canadian franchise.

What was your role in Claw?

Adam Sandler, star of the film he’s a scout who works for the NBA and he is the one who discovers Hernangomez, however, he does not have permission to take him to the United States. Still, Sandler is confident he will be a league superstar, and over time, the player’s level of play proves the scout right.

