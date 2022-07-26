Platanomelón launches its first round of investment to democratize sexual well-being

The intimate wellness brand Platanomelón has launched its first round of collective investment, with the aim of continuing to normalize sexuality, understood as one more aspect of our health.

under the claim ‘Touching the… taboos’, the company opens its business model to invite its community of more than four million followers, as well as small investors, agents in the sector and clients, to join the cause and Platanomelón’s commitment to the welfare of sex education, breaking taboos and continuing to generate social change.

The company intends to promote a campaign with a great impact on society for “the promotion of quality sexual education”. Those interested in contributing to this project can get information and pre-register on the web platform created invest.platanomelon.com.

“Sexuality, especially female sexuality, has been totally invisible throughout history, making it a taboo. Even the scientific community has turned its back on it, which is why we seek to contribute our grain of sand so that this changes”, says Anna Boldú, CEO of the company.

“We have been working daily for more than eight to promote intimate well-being and move towards a society free of taboos. This round of investment will allow us to reinforce the quality sexual equation and promote this social change so necessary in the way of understanding sexuality, so that it is conceived as one more aspect of our health”, adds Ana Boldú.

Promote pioneering studies

From this one crowdfunding Collectively, the company wants to promote the development of pioneering studies on sexuality; the reinforcement of its R&D, sexology and outreach departments; break taboos and bring quality sex education to new countries; democratize sex therapy through the creation of new tools, as well as the production of an educational documentary on digital platforms so that the message reaches everyone.

Platanomelón is the reference brand when it comes to ending prejudice, ignorance and taboos related to sexuality. The leading online erotic toy brand in Spain and Mexico was born in 2014 and manufactures and markets erotic toys, while answering questions and shedding light on a topic as relevant as sexuality.