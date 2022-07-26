“Perhaps people did not know how to get the point”

Popular perception of the work of M. Night Shyamalan It comes and goes, but one thing remains: The incident, his 2008 film continues to be the least valued title of his filmography. And yet Zoey Deschanel He affirms that he is very proud of his work in said film, better known as “the one with the plants”.

During an interview for The Guardian (via IndieWire), in which she answered questions from her fans, Deschanel admitted that The incident it was “hated by basically everyone” upon its release, despite the fact that the director did what he could to pull it off.

“The director, M. Night Shyamalan (or ‘Night’) had a powerful vision, and we all tried to do what he wanted,” explained the actress. “I trusted him because he’s a great filmmaker. I didn’t realize it until I saw the movie, but I think he was aiming for stylized horror, like in Birds, And maybe people didn’t get the point.

Likewise, the actress remembers the shooting of the film as a very positive experience. “I had a great time working with Night and with Mark Wahlberg”, indicates. “But even though I’ve done serious dramas, I don’t know if I fit in with thrillers. I have more fun doing comedy.”

Although its box office record was less disastrous than is remembered (163 million dollars raised on a budget of 60 million), The incident It ended with disastrous reviews, basically because neither the press nor the public knew what Shyamalan aspired to tell with his vegetable apocalypse.

After the premiere, Wahlberg also defended the film, although in less diplomatic terms than her partner. “Fucking trees, man,” the actor commented in 2013. “The plants. I shit on them. You can’t blame me for wanting to play a science teacher. At least I wasn’t playing a cop or a gangster.”

Do you want to receive the best movie and series recommendations in your email every Friday? Sign up for our Newsletter.