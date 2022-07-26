Of zombies and superheroes – Plaza de Armas

Two of the most popular and popular franchises of recent years released new material this month, and for lovers of geek it was almost mandatory to see both. I am referring to “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the most recent Marvel (MCU) movie, and “Resident Evil”, a Netflix series inspired by the popular video game.

Regarding the first, the great attraction was the return of Natalie Portman to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the participation of Christian Bale as the antagonist. In this fourth installment of the character, Taika Waititi repeats the direction and does so by printing a higher level of comedy and jokes left and right that surpass even his predecessor. While it is true that it is not the worst movie of the character, much less in the MCU, “Love and Thunder” does not offer anything new to the genre and makes us question whether we need more of Chris Hemsworth as that simpleton Thor who sometimes borders on the ridiculous.

And now “Resident Evil”

Zombies almost always attract attention and are profitable, the proof of this is “Resident Evil”, the great franchise created by Capcom that began as a video game but has already jumped to the big screen, the girl, comics, action figures and more… it is his goose that lays the golden eggs. Netflix saw a great opportunity, but in its eagerness to want to turn everything it touches, it results in a product that barely winks at the original stories and at times the title is the only thing that they resemble.

Unfortunately, in this adaptation, what is important is left out: zombies, survival and the search for answers to focus on a teenage drama between two sisters. Although the end is completely open for a second season, it is not certain that it will be renewed.

Tenoch Huerta is already a hero

Finally, the first preview of the second part of “Black Panther” could be seen at the San Diego Comic Con, which will feature the presence of the Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta as “Namor” and will be released in November of this year. His character is expected to appear in more MCU movies and even have a role in the “Avengers” films, which arrive in 2025. Good for him.

