now they call him a misogynist and disqualify him as an artist

The relationship between J Balvin and Shakira is not the best. Two years ago an unexpected reaction from him showed his lack of liking for the artist, and now he confirmed it again with a post that reactivates her suspicions.

It is that in 2020, the singer was in an interview with Black Eyed Peas, Maluma and rapper Will.i.am. That was the moment it all started.

In one of the passages of the report, Will.i.am was asked with whom he should have been “more flexible” in terms of professional matters, to which the American replied: “I was more flexible with Shakira”.

With that one answer, J Balvin began to laugh and did not stop. Maluma, seeing the situation, warned him: “Dude, that’s not funny at all.”. Finally, the 37-year-old Medellin-born added: “I’ve never worked with Shakira… I guess that’s how it should be.”

Since then, it was exposed that there was something between one and the other. That interview went viral and was etched in the minds of fans. Now, a post reactivated that event.





The post by J Balvin that won the rejection of Shakira’s fans

On the occasion of Colombia Day, on July 20, J Balvin made a post in reference to the honor he feels for being Colombian.

Certain figures appear in the video, such as James Rodríguez, Sofía Vergara, Karol G or Maluma, among others. But he never mentions or shows Shakira. He logically was not obliged to do so, but without a doubt that she is a benchmark of her country.

In the compilation, you hear: “Colombia is not just any country, it is my country and only here do these things happen. The time a Colombian taught the world about geography or when we told the world that she doesn’t pedal with her legs, but with her heart. When Medellin was stung by a Bichota, a female boss. When everyone was talking about envy and we turned it into friendship”.





Quickly, her fans began to criticize them on social networks. There were those who called him “misogynist”while others attacked him for his qualities as an artist and placed him in a lower position than the singer born in Barranquilla.