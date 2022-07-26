Nicole Kidman broke into the networks with a striking retro photo of her marriage to Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are partying for their 16th wedding anniversary and they celebrated it through social networks very much in their style; Each one made a unique post that showed the romantic relationship they have despite the years. There is no doubt that when love is true, no matter how much time passes. The singers are proof that not all relationships between celebrities are ephemeral and they decided to share it with their millions of followers.

Kidman, 55, published on his Instagram a photograph of the memory of his wedding, with an old style and in which they are quite happy and in love on their special day. “Sweet XVI. I remember this as if it were yesterday, ”said the legend with which the actress also shared this moment that she will now treasure for all eternity.

Nicole Kidman commemorated her wedding anniversary with Keith Urban

The picture shows the couple lighting the candles at their wedding ceremony, in 2006, in a church in Manly, Australia. Among the details, you can see the one-shoulder dress that the famous one wore, accompanied by a long veil that hung behind her. For her part, Keith wore a black suit and matching tie. “Always”, and next to it a red heart, was the word with which Nicole ended her publication on the social network.

For his part, Keith also wanted to share with his almost 3 million followers the cause for celebration for him and his wife. He commemorated this special date for them with a photograph of both of them. “Happy sweet 16, baby,” the country singer wrote in the caption of an image that shows the two of them having a casual meal.

Kidman and Urban met in 2005, at a dinner offered in Los Angeles to Australian personalities. They were so delighted that she gave him her phone number. Keith didn’t call her right awaysince a short time ago his relationship with the model Niky Taylor had ended and he wanted to take a break from all kinds of romance.

Keith Urban’s post with which he commemorated his anniversary with Nicole Kidman

Months later, he contacted her and they went on a few dates. They themselves have declared for different media that it was a very romantic first meeting: walked through Central Park in New York. The actress fell in love in an instant, since she had separated from Tom Cruise five years ago and she had very brief and unstable relationships with Lenny Kravitz and Steve Bing.

After their traumatic separations, Kidman wanted to keep her new heartthrob anonymous and took care of the flashes. Although that did not work at all, because, despite hiding from the cameras, they were caught on several occasions and rumors of a romance between them began.

The spark was so strong that they married in 2006, a year after they met and, as much as they loved each other, their marriage did not start in the expected way. He had an alcohol addiction and entered rehab a few months after they were married. However, over time they overcame this obstacle together and their lives are still intertwined to this day.