Nicolas Cage reveals that he wants to be this Batman villain

Nicolas Cage is a true fan of comics. The actor, who almost came to Superman in Tim Burton and Kevin Smith’s version, superman lives, embodied Ghost Rider and soon to be Dracula. Now, in full ecstasy after the arrival of The Batman in theaters, breaking box office records, Cage has confirmed that he would love to bring to life one of DC’s craziest villains and the bat man. Which character are you referring to?

Nicolas Cage reveals which Batman villain he would like to embody

The actor, who has been seen at the film festival SXSW which is being held in Austin, Texas, has been asked on one of the carpets at the event if he would like to be present in a superhero production and his answer. And of course, knowing his passion for comics, his response could not be more positive. Nicolas Cage wants to appear in a movie of batmanand has offered Warner his face and acting skills to shape this particular antagonist.

MATT REEVES AND WARNER BROS YOU BETTER BE LISTENING, NICOLAS CAGE WANTS TO BE IN YOUR BATMAN UNIVERSE AS EGGHEAD, HE EVEN HAS IDEAS FOR IT AND EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/l7xvJvgAl2 Luke (@qLxke_) March 14, 2022

“I would like to… oh, there’s something, I’ve been thinking about it, because of the new Batman movie with Robert Pattinson, and I haven’t seen it yet, but I think it could be terrifying, the villain that the mythical Vincent Price played in the 60’s series, Egg head (Egghead),” the actor explains, laughing. “Yeah, I have some ideas about that. Let Warner Bros know,” he concluded, in a visibly rushed way, before going on about his business. And yes, Egghead is a very particular Batman villain, created expressly for Adam West’s legendary television series and played by Vincent Price, and who possesses an impressive intelligence -and yes, hence his particular physical form-.







His head is gigantic, he has a pale face and he always wears yellow and white suits., imitating eggs. He appeared in the 13th episode of the second season, which was correctly titled as An Egg Grows in Gotham, and which was issued in November 1966. It would become especially famous among fans, and appeared in various comics after the fact. It is difficult for Matt Reeves to decide to include it in his sequel or in the future series that are being prepared on HBO Max, but considering the end of the film, who knows.

