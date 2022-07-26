Nicolas Cage and news that worries the United States

Like several celebrities who rise to fame, the American actor is in financial trouble after being a compulsive shopper. So great was his debt, that he had to sell one of the most exclusive cars in the world, at a much lower price. Swipe to find out more!

July 26, 2022 04:38 a.m.

When it comes to cinema, the list of actors who left a mark on the big screen is extensive. Without a doubt, one of the names that will appear is that of Nicolas Cage. The American has managed to get very important roles in blockbuster movies, which translates into huge income to his bank account. One of his biggest obsessions is buying cars, which nearly bankrupted him. To save himself, he had to sell, among other things, one of the most exclusive cars on the planet.

This is the Ferrari Enzo, a supercar that was a special edition that had a production of 349 units between 2002 and 2004. Without a doubt, it is a very special car, even more than LaFerrari, a very popular car from the Italian firm. Among the celebrities who had this model include John Paul II, Michael Schumacher, 50 Cent and Fernando Alonso.

Under its hood it has a naturally aspirated V12 engine with 660 hp. One of the most striking aspects of this model is that it only weighs 1,365 kilos. These data allow the Ferrari Enzo to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.65 seconds and obtain a top speed of 350 km/h.

Nicolas Cage with his Ferrari

Its purchase price was slightly higher than 650,000 dollars, although now its price can climb to three million dollars. This is because its exclusivity made it one of the most popular cars of the Maranello firm, even positioning itself alongside the flagship vehicles of the other most famous brands on the planet.

As we mentioned at the beginning, Nicolas Cage had great financial problems for several years, and in large part it is due to his obsession with buying vehicles. When the actor hit rock bottom, he had to part with the Ferrari Enzo, for less than its cost. Undoubtedly, news that saddens his followers, but at the same time, worries many in the world.