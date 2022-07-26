Netflix: Ryan Gosling’s ‘The Gray Man’ Will Have a Sequel and Spin-Off

After the premiere of ‘The gray man’, the new film by Netflix starring Ryan Goslingthe streaming giant is cementing its plans to turn the title into one of the great spy franchises.

Through a statement, the platform confirmed that it is already developing a sequel starring the Canadian artist and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. The script is in charge of Stephen McFeely (The Electric State, Avengers: Endgame, Captain America: Civil War).

“The audience reaction to ‘the gray man‘ has been phenomenal. We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm fans around the world have shown for this film,” said Joe and Anthony Russo.

“With so many incredible characters, our intention was always for ‘The Gray Man’ to be part of a larger universe, and we are very excited for Netflix to announce the sequel with Ryan, as well as the second script that we will talk about very soon” , they add.

THE SPIN-OFF

A spin-off film written by screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese (Deadpool, Zombieland) is also planned for development and will explore a different element within the ‘the gray man‘.

‘The gray man’ is based on the series of novels by author Mark Greany and is the third film from the production company AGBO to premiere on Netflix and its second consecutive film to take first place during its world premiere.

“With ‘The Gray Man,’ the Russo Brothers brought an edge-of-their-seat, riveting show to global audiences. We are very excited to continue our work with them and the AGBO team as they build the universe of ‘The gray man“, indicates Scott Stuber, director of AGBO.

