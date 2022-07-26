Netflix Officially Announces The Invisible Agent 2 with Ryan Gosling

After being released in theaters and on the streaming platform, now Netflix confirms The Invisible Agent 2 and the return of Ryan Gosling.

Ryan Gosling will return as Sierra Six in the future. Netflix has officially announced that The Unseen Agent 2 is in development. After working on Marvel Studios for a few years and make history with Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgamethe russo brothers they changed their focus and took their talents elsewhere. This led them to make their long-awaited adaptation of the play by Mark Greeney. The streaming platform film stars the aforementioned Gosling as Sierra Six, a skilled CIA assassin who discovers the dark truth about who he has been working for. Because of that, he turns against his own agency. The film also includes Chris Evans What Lloyd HansenSix’s pursuer, and Six’s awkward partner and associate, Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas).

Today it has been confirmed that The Unseen Agent 2 is in development by Netflix. It has also been confirmed that Ryan Gosling will return as Sierra Six, while the Russo brothers will return behind the scenes of the sequel. The script for the second installment will be written solely by the well-known Stephen McFeely. The Russo brothers and Mike Laroccaof AGBO ProductionsThey will be in charge of producing the film. They will also be with them Joe Roth Y jeffrey kirschenbaum of Roth Kirschenbaum Films.

They have also confirmed a spin-off! New franchise is coming!

The announcement of The Unseen Agent 2 leaves some unknown in the air. For example, the Netflix sequel does not yet have a release date. It also does not have a production start window. To top it off, we don’t know if Chris Evans will be back in the cast. Nor have any other cast members been confirmed. This is the case of Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwich, Rege-Jean Page either Julia Butters. All we know is that Ryan Gosling will be back. On the other hand, it has also been confirmed that there will be a spin-off of the original film. Therefore, we can already be talking about a franchise.