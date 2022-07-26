Netflix look for bold combinations in order to make attractive stories that captivate the most diverse audiences. With this objective, the streaming company can summon the most dissimilar cast in appearance but that in the practice of acting can achieve a special complement and give a magnificent relief to the work. Ultimately, it is about choosing the opposites that in the development of the fiction can empathize in an amazing way. And some of this with the comedy Me time that brings together the action icon Mark Wahlberg and the master of humor Kevin Hart.

Netflix joined Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart in a gripping comedy

The film opens on August 26 and different places at the same time. Netflix He has many chips in this production that perfects a format that has already given him revenue and in which he wants to deepen. The story is about two friends who haven’t seen each other for several years. Sony (kevin hart) is a family man who rarely has any time for him. But he soon discovers that he will have a weekend off when his wife and children travel. It is the moment in which he decides to go see his old best friend Huck (Mark Wahlberg), and together they embark on a wild weekend that threatens to turn Sonny’s life upside down.

John Hamburg wrote and directed the film. Hamburg is known for his work in different comedies like Little Fockers, Why him? and I love you, man. Hartbeat Productions (owned by Kevin Hart) produced the film with Hart, Hamburg, and Bryan Smiley serving as executive producers. Production began in August 2021 and ended in October of that year. Now Netflix has just announced the official release date for August 26.

Mark Wahlberg, from action to comedy

The cast also includes Regina Hall, Jimmy O. Yang, as well as John Amos, Anna Maria Horsford, Andrew Santino, Deborah S. Craig, Naomi Ekperigin and Drew Droege.