National Treasure: Edge of History could have Moctezuma’s lost gold as a “grand prize” for its protagonists

Disney is deep in reboots and new versions of some of its franchises. Properties like Eragon or Percy Jackson are having new opportunities on Disney Plus through both series.

Another saga that makes the leap from the big screen to the small one will be The Search. movies starring Nicolas Cage they were well received in the 2000s as a worthy successor to the adventure film legacy.

With the production of a third installment of the franchise in limbo, what we have seen progress is National Treasure: Edge of History, the series that will be set in the same imaginary as the films.

As we mentioned earlier, The Search series will revolve around a young woman named Jess Moralesinterpreted by Lisette Olivera. Jess is a dreamer obsessed with unraveling the peculiar history of her family.

This will lead her to embark on an adventure with her friends that will put her on the trail of an elusive Pan-American treasure.

As Screen Rant collects, the images of the series that were shown in the san diego comic con have left some clues as to what the lost treasure may be in National Treasure: Edge of History.

The sequence of images offered at the convention it showed the artifact of Benjamin Franklin (the glasses) and several allusions to Cortés (Hernán Cortés) and to 1519.

The flight of the Spanish conquerors from Tenochtitlán with the gold of the Aztec emperor It is one of the stories that still fuel conjecture about the location of the legendary treasure.

Some sources firmly believe that the Spanish, in their flight, threw the treasure into Lake Texoco, where Mexico City currently stands. Other historians believe that the treasure was moved as far as Utah.

Whatever the case, a “prize” like Moctezuma’s lost gold can be a great successor to The Quest story, which previously targeted the Masons’ treasure and El Dorado.

However, there is no confirmation that Moctezuma’s gold will be the grand prize of National Treasure: Edge of History, so we remain in the territory of theories.