Natalie Portman’s Top 10 Performances

In 2013, Natalie Portman left the MCU after her role as Jane Foster in Thor. and Thor: The Dark World. Fortunately for her fans, Taika Waititi convinced her to return as The Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. Now that the movie has been released, fans have a lot to say about it. However, none of the bad reviews affected Portman, who gave a flawless performance as always.

Thor: Love and Thunder it’s just Portman’s last major role. The actress, who has been working since the early 90’s, has many amazing movies under her belt. Having won an Oscar and been nominated twice, she has definitely established herself as one of the best actresses of her generation.

10 She Plays A Fearless Biologist In Annihilation

Directed by Alex Garland Annihilation is a science fiction and psychological horror film based on the novel of the same name by Jeff VanderMeer. Follow a group of scientists as they explore “The Shimmer”, a quarantine zone on Earth where animals and plants have mutated.

Natalie Portman stars in Annihilation with Tessa Thompson, her co-star in Thor: Love and Thunder. While Thompson is a physicist named Josie, Natalie Portman plays Lena, the biologist who tells the story. Although Portman once said that she preferred not to work in scary movies, Annihilation It was his second horror film after Black Swan.

9 Closer features Portman as a mysterious stripper in a love plaza

In 2004, Natalie Portman was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her role in closerby Mike Nichols. The film, based on a stage play of the same name, follows the tangled lives of four different characters who have complicated romantic relationships with one another.

Portman plays Alice Ayres, a former stripper who is in a relationship with a writer named Dan (Jude Law). She at first accepts her husband’s infidelity, but she finds her revenge on another man, the husband of Dan’s mistress. As the movie progresses, it becomes clear that Alice is not who she says she is. Portman’s stunning performance was widely acclaimed for its erotic secrecy.

8 Shared screen with Tobey Maguire and Jake Gyllenhaal in Brothers

Brothers, by Jim Sheridan, is a drama that tells the story of Captain Sam Cahill (Tobey Maguire), a veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder who returns home plagued by paranoia. As he tries to rekindle his family relationships, he can’t help but see his brother Tommy (Jake Gyllenhaal) as a threat.

Portman plays Grace Cahill, Sam’s high school sweetheart whom he marries. Just like Penelope in the epic poem Odyssey, Grace is forced to wait for Sam with no news, leading her to develop a platonic relationship with Tommy. All three actors were highly praised for their work in this film, which is a complex emotional journey.

7 She Was Only 17 When She Starred In Anywhere But Here

Susan Sarandon and Natalie Portman play Adele and Ann august, a mother and a daughter with a complicated relationship. The film follows their life together as they learn that their love for each other is greater than anything else.

Anywhere but Here it is one of Portman’s earliest roles. However, it already shows the natural acting talent of the actress. Alongside Susan Sarandon, Portman offers an emotional but intimate performance, which was only a glimpse of what her filmography would be in the future.

6 She Shaved Her Hair Into V For Vendetta

Based on the Alan Moore and David Lloyd comic V for Vendetta centers on V (Hugo Weaving), a masked anarchist trying to start a revolution to overthrow a fascist regime in the UK. The film follows his relationship with Evey (Natalie Portman), a former government employee who joins his cause.

v for Vendetta it is one of the most important roles of Portman’s career. Although it’s not her biggest role, he put her on the map for a lot of people. The sequence in which Portman is held captive and has her head shaved definitely showed the actress’s commitment to her craft.

5 Shows A Great Variety In The Other Boleyn

The Other Boleyn Girl, by Justin Chadwick, presents a fictional version of the lives of Anne and Mary Boleyn, wife and mistress of King Henry VIII respectively. This 2008 film may not be completely historically accurate, but it does a great job of characterizing both historical figures as complex women of their time.

Most reviews of the other boleyn criticize the story, but agree that Natalie Portman’s performance shows great depth, despite the poor writing. Mick LaSalle of the San Francisco Chronicle lamented that he was not given credit for the film due to its lack of success.

4 Léon: The Professional Is His Film Debut

Jean Reno stars Leon: The Professional as Léon, a hitman who takes in a 12-year-old girl after a corrupt DEA agent kills her family. The film, by Luc Besson, follows the peculiar relationship that the murderer establishes with his new protege, Mathilda, played by Natalie Portman.

Leon: The Professional It was a perfect debut for Portman. Despite her young age, the actress shines in the film, offering an emotional portrait that perfectly conveys Besson’s sensitivity. This film is indisputably the right start to a very successful career.

3 She Is The Mother Of Luke And Leia In The Star Wars Prequel Trilogy

Although she had been acting for a few years, Portman gained international recognition for her role as Queen Padmé Amidala in Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace. This character, who came to return to the next two films, shares a tragic love story with Anakin Skywalker that ultimately leads him to become Darth Vader.

Portman has always been a favorite of Star Wars fans.. While most people believe that George Lucas did a poor job of writing Padmé and Anakin’s romance, Portman manages to make the character much more likeable than he was in the script.

2 He brought Jackie Kennedy to life in Jackie

In 2016, Pablo Larraín directed jackie, a biographical film about the 35th First Lady of the United States after the assassination of her husband, John F. Kennedy. Inspired by Kennedy’s interview for the magazine Life set in 1963, the film paints an intimate portrait of Kennedy at his most vulnerable.

To prepare for this role, Portman did extensive research on Jackie Kennedy. Portman was especially praised for capturing Kennedy’s voice, helping her embody the icon’s public and private persona. Portman was nominated for an Oscar for best actress for this role.

1 Black Swan earned him an Oscar in 2011

Although most of Portman’s roles have received praise, the jewel in the crown is undoubtedly her portrayal of Nina Sayers in Black Swan.. The film, directed by Darren Aronofsky, tells the story of a troubled dancer who descends into insanity amid pressure to do a perfect job during a production of Swan Lake of Tchaikovsky.

Black Swan is the story of Nina’s corruption. Originally a naive and hopeful woman, she is transformed into a desperate victim of mental illness. Portman perfectly captures Nina’s emotions as she moves from one point to another. This interpretation earned her the Oscar for best actress.