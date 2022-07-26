Naples, Kvaratskhelia: “Spalletti is a master. I am inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo “

The words of the Georgian player

KhvichaKvaratskhelia, new striker of the Napoli, was the protagonist of an interview with The morning. The Georgian has arrived in the Neapolitan club for a sum equal to 15 million euros and in the next season he will want to prove all his worth. The talent born in 2001 talked about his future goals, about the relationship with the coach Luciano Spalletti and on the player he is inspired by. These are his words:

TARGETS – “The Champions League represents my first dream related to football, practically since I started playing I dream of a match in this prestigious competition. Moreover in Naples the atmosphere is even more engaging and in fact I can’t wait to take the field in those matches. Napoli? I never had any doubts. As soon as I learned about the club’s interest I didn’t think about it for a second and I immediately said yes. Where can Napoli go? As high as possible, also because already I had been following Napoli for some time and I knew they were a great team with many strong players. “

SHOULDER – “He is proving to be a great teacher. He teaches me something new every day and it is nice to see that he does it with everyone. In this period of retreat we have little time available to prepare for the season and he is doing everything to convey his ideas to us. perfectly”.

IDOL – “The number? I chose 77. My idol is CR7. Cristiano is a great footballer and an incredible professional, that’s why I’m always inspired by him. I Messi from Georgia? Maybe, I would add. Because Messi is a player who seems to be arrived from another planet. I am inspired by Ronaldo because he reached the same level as Messi thanks to hard work and sacrifice and I would like to pursue his same career as well. “

