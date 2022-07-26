More payment platforms and more restrictions for the fans

Migrating to payment platforms has become a recurring option in the mexican soccerto such an extent that in this double day only one game will be broadcast on open television, the rest are exclusive content.

In the Matchday 5 of the MX Leagueonly the meeting between Pumas and Mazatlan can be seen by TUDNa channel that has no cost of broadcasting with which 75 percent of Mexican receivers have, but to enjoy the seven games that will be played on the double date they must have a subscription to channels such as FOX Sports, ESPN, Star + or Afizzionados .

These exclusivity contracts leave many fans unable to tune in to the games, since only 46 percent of the population in Mexico has access to pay TV, according to Ifetel data.

The clear example of the evident division is in the opening duel of this day: only those who have contracted the IZZI service will be able to see the commitment between Atlas and Tijuana. And, on the part of ESPN consumers, they will only have available the meeting between Athletic of San Luis and Cruz Azul.

While those who have access to FOX Sports and its streaming platform, FOX Sports Premium, will have a more complete range by being able to tune in to the duel between Monterrey and Puebla, FC Juarez against Tigres and the Leon vs. Toluca.

While Vix will host the meeting between the Necaxa Rays against the Tuzos from Pachucato be held at the Victoria Stadium in Aguascalientes.

The reality is that, despite having different options to enjoy a soccer game, it is no longer a hobby that all fans of this sport have easy access to, not even when hiring a payment system, because to follow up on all games of the day must have at least four different platforms.

