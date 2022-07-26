«More and more like TikTok. We want to go back to see the photos of our friends “

Kylie, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian shared a change.org petition entitled “make Instagram Instagram again”. Over 130,000 signatures have already been collected

There is a petition on Change.org, whose goal is crystal clear: “make Instagram Instagram again“. Translated, “Instagram, goes back to being Instagram”. The social network has been transforming itself for some time to chase the platform most loved by teenagers, TikTok. We find in the Feed more and more Reel, viral content (chosen by the algorithm because, at some point, we may have made it clear that that topic interests us) e posts by people unknown to us, but still – according to the algorithm – you might like. They almost disappeared instead old photos or image galleries of our friends, the people we have chosen to follow. Here, the situation does not go down for many. Is already over 130,000 people signed the petition. Which has now also conquered two great – enormous – personalities of the social world: Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

The first was Kylie Jenner, who in his Stories shared the post of the petition, which says: "Stop trying to be TikTok. We just want to see photos of our friends. With love, everyone". The post is addressed to Instagram itself (and therefore to Meta, the company to which the social network belongs) and collects the petition launched by Tati Bruening, a very active photographer and influencer (precisely) on Instagram. The request was then also shared by sister Kim and later by the other sister Kourtney. Note the follower numbers: with Kylie the post has reached 360 million people, with Kim others have been added 326 million and with Kourtney 192 million. Let's talk about real web stars: in Kylie's case, only Cristiano Ronaldo can boast more followers in the world.











































































































Not only. Even the most illustrious Italian social personality agrees with the petition. Chiara Ferragni shared the same story (colored pink), adding a “Pretty please”, “really, please”.

Can an influencer really “influence” the functioning mechanisms of a social network? Perhaps. Returning to Kylie Jenneralways her in 2018 he tweeted that he would no longer use Snapchat. The shares of the company we had immediately immediately a collapse of $ 1.3 billion. But on the other hand, considering the signatures that continue to arrive on the “Make Instagram Instagram again” petition, perhaps the two sisters are not the only ones to feel the need to find the photographic social network they knew. The biggest chunk of the Instagram audience has between 18 and 34 years: this means that you find yourself scrolling through this board a very different demographic group than TikTok. With different needs. And while it is clear that it is the company’s intentions to attract the new generation of teenagers as much as possible, perhaps it is equally true that these moves are confusing the “loyal” millennials. Another example? When Instagram announced (on TikTok) that it would test a video-only feed, the reactions below the post were downright negative.