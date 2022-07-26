Monkeypox: if you have these symptoms, Health calls to avoid contact with other people

After the World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox an international emergency, the Mexican Ministry of Health He asked to avoid contact with other people in case of presenting symptoms of the disease.

In this sense, the Ministry of Health published a second epidemiological notice and enabled the internet portal smallpox.health.gob.mxin which it presents different information about the disease, such as symptoms and preventive measures.

Symptoms of monkeypox

According to a statement issued by the federal agencyheaded by the secretary Jorge Alcocer, the monkey pox It consists of two phases and the incubation time of the virus is from five to 21 days.

The Mexican health authorities, who expanded the preventive measures against the disease, explained that, in the first five days, the symptom are:

Fever

Intense headache

Swollen glands

Lower back and muscle pain

Lack of desire to move or do any physical activity

The Health Secretary also explained when it begins to break out the rash caused by the virus that causes monkeypox, of which there are already cases in several states of the Mexican Republic:

“Between days one and three, after the onset of fever, a rash appears, which usually affects the face first and then spreads to the rest of the body. The rash evolves asynchronously to skin eruptions, vesicles, bulges in the form of a small bag containing pus and crusts”.

The federal agency explained that, in addition to avoiding contact with people, if you have symptoms, you should go to the doctor.

What to do with monkeypox?

The federal agency issued a series of recommendations that the population can follow in the presence of monkeypox: