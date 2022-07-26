MoneyHeist | Enrique Arce and the untold ending of Arturo Román in “La casa de papel” | INTERVIEW | netflix | Comic Convention Latin America | celebrity | rmmn | TVMAS

Arturo, believe me… You smell like death”.

But against all odds, the words spoken by Berlin (Pedro Alonso) were not fulfilled. Arturito did not die in “The Money Heist”, a Spanish series of bank robbers that achieved worldwide success on Netflix. Instead, the character, though wounded, returned for an additional three seasons. And the actor who gave him life, Henry Maple, couldn’t be happier. He will be in Lima on July 30 and 31 as part of the Comic Convention Latin-America.

Before his arrival in the capital, the interpreter of ‘Arturito’ spoke with El Comercio and recounted details of what will be his second visit to the country, since before the COVID-19 pandemic he was in Ollantaytambo (Cusco) to shoot a Serie. Now, he will have the opportunity to visit the capital and share a pleasant moment with his followers.

“We had a lot of problems when (the series) was broadcast on Antena 3 and they took us off the grid due to low ratings”, says the actor in the interview via Zoom. “We never imagined that with Netflix things would change and it would become the worldwide phenomenon that it is. Fortunately for all of us who make up ‘La casa de papel’, it has been the best surprise and the greatest joy of our careers”.

During the interview, Arce not only talked about his participation in the event, he also told details about the filming of “La casa de papel” and what really happened with ‘Arturito’ at the end of the series. Will it be in a spin off of the series? Did you like the Korean version of your character? This and more below.

—How do you feel a few days after coming to Peru?

I am delighted with life, Peru is a country where I have always felt good. I was shooting a series called “Inés del alma mía” (Amazon Prime Video) before the pandemic, but we shot it in Ollantaytambo, Cusco. I am delighted because I know that Peru is where you eat the best food in the world and I really want to go. Ollantaytambo, Aguas Calientes and Cusco seemed wonderful to me, the whole area of ​​mountains is beautiful, although sometimes it is hard to breathe at height, but I enjoyed it. They were two beautiful weeks. Now I will return to go to the capital and I want to enjoy it a lot.

—In Peru, “The paper house” has been a boom since it came to Netflix, so your arrival is highly anticipated by fans.

I have access to my statistics on Instagram and I was very surprised that, of all my followers, the city ​​in which I have more followers is Lima, is where I have more fans in the whole world. Then there is Santiago de Chile, Mexico and more. I am delighted to meet the fans of the series.

—About your character in “La casa de papel”, Arturo Román, how did you feel with this controversial role?

It is the character that, at an acting level, is the richest because it has more edges. All the characters in “La casa de papel” are fantastic, but Arturo Román is the favorite of my colleagues. Tokio (Úrsula Corberó) always says it, Nairobi (Alba Flores) too. We don’t stay that it is only hated, but we see how it goes through so many levels. I had a great time.

—The first part of season 5 was the last time ‘Arturito’ was seen. The outcome of the character is not known, what happened to him?

All of chapter 10, when Alex Pina and Jesús Colmenar told me about it, was going to pass through Arturo’s eyes. Somehow it was going to have a lot of prominence, but in the end they had to choose. They had three ways to finish the series and they had to decide one. For a matter of time Arturo was kept alive, but he did not give to tell more, the story of the robbers had to be closed. To my great annoyance, I was left out of that wonderful weekend that was the last episode of the fifth season. I think that in the fifth season an action thing was done that has rarely been seen in the world, we were at a good level for a non-gringo series. I am very proud of the work that the whole team did.

—After the last season of “La cosa de papel”, do you keep in touch with your colleagues?

Yes, of course. We have a chat that was more active when we were filming the series, but we continue to congratulate each other on birthdays, the birth of a baby or achievements of the cast. I still have a great relationship with all of them, I just worked on a series with ‘Bogotá’ (Hovik Keuchkerian), we play brothers and it’s always wonderful to meet partners in any circumstance.

—There will be some productions derived from “La casa de papel”, will you be in any?

There was talk of the possibility of some characters that could have a spin off, Álex Pina told me that they were evaluating the possibility of making one of Arturo, but in the end it was decided to continue along the same lines of the genre with ‘Berlin’. Pedro Alonso is a great actor, and if one day they call me to play a role in the series, a cameo, I would be delighted.

—The success of “La casa de papel” was so successful that a Korean version of the series has already premiered, have you seen it? What do you think?

I have not wanted to see it, apart from the fact that I am watching other series and it does not give me the life for more, but I want to keep the theme of “The paper house” as ours. I haven’t had much interest, but one day I imagine I’ll see it. I have seen that the reviews are not so positive, but I have not had time or curiosity. I hope it goes well, but I haven’t seen it.

—Furthermore, “La casa de papel” also marks a before and after in your life, both professionally and personally.

I think that we actors always go through difficult times because we depend a lot on the current situation, there was a big crisis in the sector where practically nothing was done. The platforms of streaming They have given us a lot of air to the actors, above all we Spaniards have had the approval of Netflix and HBO Max because it is known that fiction is done well here in Spain, proof of this is “Elite”, “Toy Boy” and more. For my part, I just shot with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler and I didn’t even have to do a test, it came about because the producer is a fan of “Money Heist” and told the director about me. Everything that has come since then has been a blessing, I couldn’t be more grateful to the series.

—How has it been working with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler on “Murder Mystery 2″?

The first day you are very intimidated because Jennifer is an icon since “Friends”, but on the second day you forget and see her as a partner with whom you are going to have a relationship for three months. The distances that separate you from the world star are shortened, she is a very good actress and person. With Adam I have a friendly relationship, he is super close, we write text messages and send emails.

—Before becoming an actor, you studied Law in Valencia. How did you experience this transition stage before changing careers?

I had never thought that I was going to be an actor, I was going to be a lawyer and I studied Law. I started doing theater in Valencia, that’s where the dramatic art virus started to hit me and one day, when I had a year left to finish my degree, I told my father that I didn’t want to wait any longer and that I was going to New York to study art. dramatic. I started out working at the reputable Spanish Repertory theater in New York, and honestly, it was amazing.

“You took a risk and it worked.

I was an unconscious person who was not afraid of failing, I never thought I was going to be a celebrity either, I just wanted to live from my work and what I liked. I have always been an optimist, my training has been very good and I have always had the certainty that things were going to turn out well. Now, if a son of mine had to go through what I went through, he would say: ‘My goodness, may God catch you confessed‘ (Serie).

—In an interview you said that some of your colleagues have missed opportunities because of the language barrier, instead you have had the opportunity to work with Woody Allen, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jennifer Aniston and more. How do you take it?

The Spanish actor is not exactly known for speaking English very well, we can’t get our chests out for that (laughs). It is true that many colleagues (from “The paper house”), especially young people, have had great opportunities that they have not been able to develop due to the issue of English. In my case, since I was educated in New York and I am practically bilingual, most of the things I am working on are in English. Delighted with what life brings me.

—On the other hand, you had planned to take your book “The greatness of things without a name” (2018) to the cinema. What was this project?

That’s how it is! We have the script to make it a film and we have to move it through the production companies here. It is a film that needs to be shot in Spain and I am working on it, I would love to do this project one day.

—Taking stock of your career, what stage of your life are you currently in?

Of happiness. I am very happy, grateful to life and very humble for everything that has come. I am very excited about all the projects that are coming, I want to explore these new markets such as the United States, Great Britain and I want to continue expanding my career.

What other projects do you have ahead of you?

Soon the second season of “The Head” premieres, it has HBO Max, Hulu and it will be broadcast in 90 countries. Also coming up is the premiere of “Murder Mystery 2″ and “On the Line”, a movie I made with Mel Gibson. Also, on July 30 and 31 I will be in Lima for the Comic Convention Latin-America.